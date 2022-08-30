Three men who stand accused of assaulting a roommate, were granted bail on Tuesday after a court heard how their landlords were happy to keep them on as tenants.

The incident occurred on August 13, when Ansar Kothezhath Nikarth Kunjali, 40, Sony Raphel, 43, and Sistus Puthenthara Sebastian, 44 were drinking and being rowdy inside an apartment where one of them lived.

Their alleged victim, a fellow Indian national who lives in the same apartment, had asked the men not to make too much noise, but he was ignored.

After some time, the victim left the apartment and went to a nearby public garden, where he was followed by the accused and where the assault allegedly took place.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella heard the landlords of Raphel and Puthenthara Sebastian testify that they had never encountered any issues with the two men and intended to keep them on as tenants for the foreseeable future.

“He has always been a good tenant, always respected the terms of the contract and he’s never given me a reason to kick him out,” Puthenthara Sebastian’s landlord said.

“I have never heard a peep out of him and I live in the same building.”

Another property owner also confirmed to the court that she had recently accepted a rental application from Ansar Kothezhath Nikarth Kunjali and that she expected him to remain a tenant at her property for the next six months.

The court also heard from a representative of the construction company that employs the accused, who confirmed that three men were still gainfully employed and that all efforts would be made for the victim and the accused not to be scheduled to work on the same projects.

In its submissions, the prosecution objected to bail, saying that there was still a very real fear of the accused absconding justice.

Appearing for the victim, lawyer Matthew Xuereb asked that the serious nature of the accusations be taken into consideration when deliberating on bail. However, should bail be granted, he asked that the court grant his client a protection order and bind the accused not to approach him.

The magistrate granted bail for all three men against a deposit of €100 and a personal guarantee of €5000 each. She also obliged them to deposit their passports at the court within the next 24 hours and bound them to a curfew between 11 pm and 4 am.

She also granted a protection order in favour of the alleged victim and ordered the three accused not to approach or contact the man in any way.

“If you happen to see him at your place of work, this is the only exception where you can be at the same place, however you are not to annoy or talk to him in any way.”

The court also appointed a medical examiner to determine the nature and extent of any injuries the victim may have suffered.

The case will continue on October 4.