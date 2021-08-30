Tiemoue Bakayoko returned to AC Milan from Chelsea on Monday after the France international completed yet another loan move away from Stamford Bridge.

Midfielder Bakayoko arrived for a second spell at Milan on a two-year loan deal with option to buy for a reported 15 million euros ($17.7 million) after spending each of the last three seasons away from Chelsea.

Milan said they were delighted to welcome the marauding midfielder back and said they would be obliged to make the deal permanent if “certain conditions were met”.

The Blues bought the 27-year-old in the summer of 2017 after he starred alongside Kylian Mbappe in Monaco’s run to the semi-finals of the previous season’s Champions League but struggled in the Premier League.

