Maypole Bakery has achieved a target it set itself in July last year of taking a million plastic bags out of the market.

The bakery has been selling Maltese bread in paper bags instead.

The environment minister, Aaron Farrugia, congratulated the bakery during a visit to one of its outlets on Wednesday and said he hoped more companies would do likewise.

"Consumers and businesses are crucial elements in the ecological transformation which the government is pushing," he said.

The minister also praised other environmental initiatives taken by the Maypole Group, including the creation of a 'green wall' outside one of its outlets.

He also highlighted government action to stop the importation of several single-use plastic products.