Valletta’s European adventure ended at the first hurdle as the Citizens suffered a shock defeat to Bala Town at the Centenary Stadium.

It was a disappointing performance from the Citizens who were expected to hold the edge against a Bala Town side who had never managed to go beyond the first qualifying round of a European competition.

Jesmond Zerafa, the Valletta coach, had warned his team not to underestimate the threat posed by Bala Town despite their poor European record and the former City winger was proved right as the Welsh side played a diligent game as after taking a first-half lead they managed to keep at bay the Citizens.

