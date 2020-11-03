The Guardianship Deed entered into between the Manoel Island Foundation and MIDI at the beginning of 2018 has provided a unique model to ensure that the development of Manoel Island creates a balance between the development objectives set out in the concession granted to MIDI and the objectives of the local community.

The Manoel Island Foundation, which was founded by the Gżira local council and MIDI, has been vested with the powers to act as guardian to ensure that MIDI honours its commitments and obligations with respect to the development of Manoel Island.

By virtue of the guardianship deed, MIDI has committed to develop the Manoel Island public park, ensure access to the foreshore and create a centre for culture and the arts at Fort Manoel.

In fact, Claire Bonello and Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manchè, who both publicly led the campaign during 2016 for MIDI to provide access to Manoel Island, sit on the board of the foundation.

At the signing of the foundation deed, the mayor emphasised that “the Manoel Island Foundation guarantees a sustainable development which provides open spaces for the enjoyment of the public at Manoel Island”.

The guardianship deed ensures that, as part of the restoration and redevelopment of Manoel Island, MIDI is obliged to landscape the glacis surrounding the fort in order to deliver a green public park measuring in excess of 80,000 square metres for the public to enjoy for the long term. This is equivalent to more than 10 football pitches or more than twice the size of the Sant’Antnin Family Park, in Marsascala.

This will truly be a park for the people, providing a unique space for recreational activities or to relax with family and friends.

Unfortunately, the claim by Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) that Manoel Island should be developed into a park for the enjoyment of the residents of Gżira does not recognise the effort made by the Gżira council which, through dialogue, has ensured that the development is sensitive to the requirements of the Gżira residents and provides a number of amenities for the benefit of the local community.

Apart from the 80,000-square-metre public park, the Manoel Island masterplan contemplates significant open spaces connecting the cultural heritage buildings there, the provision of protected swimming zones, the development of a full-size football pitch for use by Gżira United FC and a boċċi pitch for boċċi enthusiasts.

Although MIDI does not own the foreshore, the guardianship deed ensures that the public will always enjoy access to the foreshore over MIDI’s property.

During the last three years, the Manoel Island foreshore has become a popular swimming zone for both Maltese and tourists, hosting over 50,000 visitors between July and September this summer.

Apart from ensuring access to the foreshore, MIDI has facilitated this access by providing a free shuttle service for visitors during weekends and public holidays throughout the summer months.

The mayor has gone on record saying that the success associated with reinstating access to Manoel Island has benefitted tens of thousands of people and, despite claims made by the FAA, the measures taken by the local council will ensure that the entire length of the foreshore will remain accessible to bathers.

MIDI’s track record with respect to preserving heritage buildings is demonstrated by the extensive restoration works it has undertaken during the last 20 years.

Valued at more than €20 million, the works include the restoration of Fort Manoel and Fort Tign� which had fallen into disrepair, and the preservation of the Garden Battery at Tign� Point, which was scheduled for demolition.

The masterplan for Manoel Island proposes to restore and breathe new life into the much-loved historical buildings located throughout the island, sensitively integrating them into the development.

The FAA’s recent claim that MIDI demolished a late 19th- century store irregularly is incorrect. This store was demolished in accordance with the provisions of a full development permit (PA07781/18) and, prior to the issue of the permit, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) declared that “the store does not have cultural heritage value that would warrant its preservation”.

Contrary to what is being claimed by the FAA, the outline development permit for Manoel Island was not revoked due to proven fraud.

The fact is that, last June, the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) ruled that the application may resume at the stage immediately prior to submission of the environment impact assessment as it is necessary to re-submit the EIA in view of a perceived conflict of interest of the author of one of the reports forming part of the EIA.

In line with the EPRT decision, the EIA coordinator is in the process of concluding a fresh EIA for the development of Manoel Island for submission to the Environment and Resources Authority in November.

MIDI remains committed to the development of Manoel Island and will continue to work closely with the Gżira local council, the Manoel Island Foundation and other NGOs to engage in meaningful dialogue to ensure that the interests of the local community and the wider public are safeguarded.

Mark Portelli, CEO, MIDI plc