The prime minister ditched the Cabinet table for a restaurant table in Sliema on Tuesday as he met a delegation from the Association of Catering Establishments to discuss the forthcoming Budget.

He reiterated the government's commitment to keep energy prices stable and continue to help businesses beat inflation, but also reiterated a point he made on Sunday that services in the tourism industry need to be of the required standard, even in the case of foreign workers.

Abela said that despite an increase in tourist arrivals and tourist spending, efforts needed to continue to raise the quality of tourists, achieving a balance between quality and numbers so that the sector may remain sustainable.

The prime minister underlined the importance of consultation before decisions were taken, but said that ultimately decisions had to be taken in the national interest.

He was accompanied by, among others, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.