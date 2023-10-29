Squeezing fitness into an already busy schedule is no mean feat but it is possible with the right guidance and support. Simone Galea shares how she went from stressed and unhealthy to happy and motivated with some expert help.

When life’s demands leave you feeling so time-poor that every minute counts, finding the time to dedicate to exercise and to preparing a balanced meal can seem overwhelmingly impossible. However, success stories like Simone Galea’s show that, even in the busiest of lives, prioritising one’s health is not only perfectly doable but can also be life-changing.

The 56-year-old is a busy university professor with a family to care for and an elderly parent who needs a lot of assistance. On top of all her commitments and jam-packed schedule, she also suffers from ulcerative colitis, which makes it even harder to maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle.

“At one point, I gained 10 kilos in a year, which distressed me greatly,” Simone says.

“This was due to many factors – namely a relapse of ulcerative colitis for which I needed medications that caused a lot of water retention, bad eating habits, and a lack of exercise. I had already been gradually gaining weight over the years, and was very unhappy with the situation, so I knew I had to do something to take care of myself and start living a better life.”

A friend who had followed one of Miverbo’s weight loss programmes suggested she get in touch with Corinne Zaffarese Elbourne, the state-registered nutritionist and fitness instructor behind the holistic programme. What followed was the beginning of a journey that would transform Simone’s health and lifestyle.

“At first it was quite easy because I started the process at the end of June, when my working hours are more flexible, and I had more time to focus both on the quality and quantity of the food I was consuming, as well as exercise,” she recalls. “I took in Corinne’s excellent guidance regarding the balance of proteins, carbs, fats and other nutrients, and never felt hungry or deprived of any particular type of food.”

Simone’s progress was immediate. She lost four kilos in the first two weeks just by planning her meals, drinking a lot of water and making time for online exercise classes. She even continued shedding weight while on holiday abroad two months later by incorporating plenty of walking and remaining mindful of what she was eating.

Things changed the following month, when her work schedule ramped up at the beginning of the new academic year.

It’s only by caring for myself first that I am able to care for others

“I knew that I had to plan differently from September onwards and I struggled,” Simone admits.

“However, my one-to-one sessions with Corinne gave me the support and highly practical advice I needed to learn to say no to activities that were distracting me from my goals. Her guidance was invaluable. She even suggested exercises that suited my needs following my ulcerative colitis relapse.”

Fitting in her exercise is still challenging at times, but Simone has, to date, lost 10 kilos and gone down two dress sizes. A big part of her success in implementing an exercise routine and changing her eating habits is the support system that Miverbo and Corinne offer.

“Corinne provides us participants with support through group chats where she shares her guidance every single day, and she organises sessions for us with a qualified psychotherapist, as well as workouts with a trained fitness instructor,” Simone adds.

One of the main obstacles everyone faces when struggling to prioritise a healthy lifestyle is the sheer amount of time it takes to change habits. It’s all too easy to grab a quick but unhealthy snack when pressed for time, and ordering a pizza or eating at a fast-food restaurant can quickly become a habit when energy levels are low at the end of the day.

A lack of proper understanding of nutrition, together with the limits dictated by her condition, were keeping Simone trapped in a loop of stress, as she repeatedly cycled between poor eating decisions and the stress caused by her weight gain.

“Once I gained the knowledge and skills I needed to make small but effective changes consistently and develop new realistic habits, not only was I able to follow the meal plans provided, but I could also adapt them to my needs and preferences – without losing momentum,” Simone says.

“Changing nutrition habits and exercise routine is a lifetime endeavour, and I’ve learnt that there will be setbacks, but learning how to get back on track is vital. Life is hectic and I have many responsibilities, all of which I try to honour to the very best of my abilities. But I am also learning that being responsible for my own well-being is just as important. It’s only by caring for myself first that I am able to care for others.”

