Welcome to Malta Week! We’re excited to kickstart our biggest event of the year.

Why Malta? One of the first European countries to regulate the gaming sector, the islands remain a leading market for the industry and a hub for entrepreneurship.

Bringing this event back to Malta during the typically low-shoulder month of November, SiGMA hopes to be the tide that lifts all boats.

We’ve worked to ensure that delegates will have ample opportunity to make the kind of connections that matter. To this end we’re organising a number of top tier networking events to facilitate these connections.We have also secured an expert-led lineup of KOLs, policy makers, government officials and academics to bring quality content to our conferences.

The SiGMA Group has also branched into affiliation. We aspire for our brand to be known as a world authority in internet gambling and believe that turning our website into a portal for news, reviews, education and events is the way to go. These are unchartered waters for us, and there’s no blueprint we could follow. But I’m convinced we have the right talent on board; in Belgrade, Cyprus and Malta, to lead the way forward with this ambition.

For this reason, it’s time to revise our old slogan from “The World’s Gaming Festival” which focused exclusively on our events, to “The World’s Authority in Internet Gambling”.

With our affiliation branch and digital products growing exponentially, the next few months are going to be especially busy for us. Not only are we expanding our team, but a whole redesign and revamp of the SiGMA website is in the pipeline.

With scores of new nations across multiple continents embracing regulated internet gambling, the future seems bright for the SiGMA Group and its global mandate as a leading authority.

Despite expanding our portfolio far beyond its comfort zone, balancing quality with growth remains a priority for us and something we promise to never compromise on. This event is one of our largest yet, and expectations are high. We hope we have exceeded them.

Enjoy the event.