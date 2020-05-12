Two workers were injured when the balcony of a house in Valletta where construction works are being carried out collapsed as they stood on it.
The police said the accident happened at 1.10pm in Triq il-Lvant.
Although construction work was being carried out onsite, no work was taking place on the balcony, which was around one storey high.
The iron balcony fell a storey fron the house. Photo: Jonathan Borg
The balcony collapsed when the workers - a 31-year-old man from Lija and a 43-year-old man from Mosta - stood on it briefly.
They were both taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
No information about their medical condition was available at the time of writing.
