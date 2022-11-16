The sixteenth Malta Golf Association Shield, sponsored by Crosscraft, was played at the Royal Malta Golf Club.

As in previous years, the tournament was played in a medal stroke format for the first day and a Stableford for the second day with the Stableford points subtracted from the medal net scores to determine the overall placing.

20 women and 84 men registered to play in the competition.

At the end of the first day, Doreen Balzan led the women’s field with a net medal round of 65, five strokes ahead of Violeta Scott.

Joanne Cassar and Laya Cristina were tied in third place with a net 71. Geraldine Cranley stood one stroke further back on 72.

