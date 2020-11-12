Backs Swieqi players Mariella Baldacchino and Tamara Vella have been appointed as the new coaches of the Malta National Open team and the Under-21 selection respectively.

Baldacchino and Vella will be the first coaches under the new administration as they seek to reintroduce Malta into the world rankings.

Such an objective means Baldacchino, assisted by Helga Turban, will have a tough job on her hands to guide the national team, managed by Antoine Corby into its first ventures back into the game.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta