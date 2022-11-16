Gareth Bale has declared himself 100 per cent fit for the World Cup in Qatar as Wales prepare for their first appearance at the finals in 64 years.

The 33-year-old has played just half an hour of football since completing his first 90 minutes for more than a year in Wales’ Nations League defeat to Poland in September.

Bale revealed he was not fully fit after coming off the bench to score a crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final triumph over Philadelphia Union on November 5.

But the former Real Madrid forward said he was “100 per cent fit and ready to go” ahead of Wales’ departure to Qatar on Tuesday.

