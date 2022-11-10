Wales manager Rob Page hinted Gareth Bale may not be able to start three World Cup games in nine days on Wednesday as he named the 26-man squad he will take to Qatar.

Bale has been inspirational in leading his country to a first World Cup since 1958.

The 33-year-old came off the bench to score a dramatic late equaliser as LAFC went onto win the MLS Cup on penalties on Saturday.

But the five-time Champions League winner’s time on the field since moving to the USA in June has been limited by injuries.

“He is not 100 per cent at the moment,” said Page. “Has he played as many minutes as we’d like? Probably not. But that doesn’t worry me.

“He’s proved time and time again when he puts the Welsh jersey on, irrespective of how many minutes he’s played at domestic level, he’s always produced.

“On big occasions he’ll always turn up, thrive, and enjoy it. No question about that. He’ll have an effect on the game straight away and when opposing managers see his name on the team sheet they’ll know.”

More details here...