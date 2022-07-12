Wales captain Gareth Bale says his jump to Major League Soccer gives him the best chance to play in the 2024 European Championship and maybe even the 2026 World Cup.

The long-time Real Madrid and Tottenham star winger was introduced Monday after his first workout as a member of Los Angeles FC, where he is signed through 2023 but hoping for a much longer stay.

“I have many years to come. I haven’t come here just to be here for six months, 12 months,” Bale said. “I’ve come here to try and be here as long as possible.”

Five-time UEFA Champions League winner Bale made it clear his MLS journey is not planned as a stopover on the way to retirement.

“I want to do as well as I can and I want to try and make my mark on this league, on this team,” Bale said. “I’m looking forward to the future. It’s not just a short thing.”

