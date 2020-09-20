Turning a good team into a great one simply by adding a single player is a form of football alchemy that is rarely accomplished.

In fact, the last clear example of this mysterious art I can think of was Alex Ferguson signing Eric Cantona in 1992 – and we all know what happened to Manchester United after the Frenchman arrived.

Tottenham, however, could have just pulled off a bit of football wizardry of their own by re-signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

I watched Spurs lose to Everton the previous Saturday and, unlike many others, I don’t think they are all that bad. They have plenty of quality players and a manager who knows a thing or two about winning.

What they lack right now is a bit of sparkle, magic and energy.

Bale has those attributes in abundance. Or at least he does when he is playing football rather warming the bench. And that is pretty much all he has been doing at the Bernabeu for the last two seasons, apart from a little light ponytail grooming, of course.

So not only are we talking about a player who will bring to the team all the things they are currently lacking, but also who has at least two years’ worth of pent-up football frustration that needs releasing.

Two other things add weight to the theory that this could be the signing of the season. Firstly, Bale is a Spurs boy. His career may have started at Southampton, but it is at White Hart Lane where he developed into one of the most in-demand players in the world.

Second is the impact a signing such as this will have on the rest of the team. Nothing is as likely to get players to up their game more than seeing one of the best players in the world walking into the dressing room.

Of course, the fact that he will be earning more than everyone else could cause issues. But I suspect that even Harry Kane, who would no longer be the club’s top earner, would realise that he has more chance of success feeding off crosses and layoffs from Bale than he does without him.

I’m not, before we all get ahead of ourselves here, suggesting the arrival of Bale will be enough to turn Tottenham into champions. Even with the Welshman in the team I don’t think they will have enough depth to challenge at the very top.

But it could well be that what was shaping up to be a long, potentially disappointing season for Mourinho’s team could be about to become a whole lot more pleasurable.

Even José himself might break into a smile at some point. And that would be a rare sight these days…

A player for the ages

Let’s all take a brief moment to congratulate Vitorino Hilton, the Brazilian defender who last week became the first 43-year-old to play in the French top-flight for nearly 70 years.

Montpellier captain Hilton, a rugged but normally cultured defender, marked the special occasion by getting himself sent off for two bookable offences, conceding a penalty in the process of winning his second yellow.

Although his team went on to win the game, that probably wasn’t the sort of way of wanted to mark the occasion.

But that shouldn’t take anything away from Hilton’s achievement – to still be playing football at the highest level at 43 is bloody awesome. And it’s not like he is in the team out of desperation or pity either, he is there on merit. In fact, he made 30 appearances last season for the club while still a tender young 42-year-old.

While at the moment, players like Hilton are the exception, I can’t help but wonder if over-40s still playing top-level football may actually become considerably more common in the future.

With the advances made in medicine, the improved dietary approach taken by clubs and the overall greater use of science to maintain fitness, players should – in theory at least – be able to remain in peak condition for considerably longer.

At the moment, Hilton and his impressive longevity remains the exception rather than the rule. But in a decade or two from now, players over 40 may make up a substantially larger proportion of football.

Great news for players getting past their ‘prime’. Not so good for youngster trying to get into the first team…

