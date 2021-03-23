Gareth Bale said Tuesday that he plans to resume his Real Madrid career once his loan at Tottenham expires at the end of this season.

Wales forward Bale returned for a second spell with Tottenham in September after being frozen out by Real manager Zinedine Zidane.

He has endured a difficult time back in the Premier League, plagued by fitness issues, inconsistent form and a dispute with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho over his readiness for an FA Cup tie at Everton.

The 31-year-old’s Madrid contract runs until the end of the 2021-22 season and he revealed he will head back to Spain after the delayed Euro 2020 this summer.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta