Gareth Bale has set his sights on leading Wales to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years after declaring himself fit for the play-off semi-final against Austria.

Bale missed Real Madrid’s defeat against Barcelona on Sunday with a minor niggle, but the Wales captain is ready to face Austria in Cardiff on Thursday.

Wales captain Bale has won four Champions League titles during his time at Real and led his country to the knockout stages at each of the last two European Championships

