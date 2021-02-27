Jose Mourinho claims Gareth Bale is “happier than ever” as the Tottenham forward tries to salvage his troubled second spell at the Premier League club.

Bale has been dogged by fitness problems and poor form since returning to Tottenham on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

But the Wales captain is starting to show signs of his old self after shining in the Europa League matches against Wolfsberger recently.

He could make a rare Premier League start against Burnley on Sunday after Tottenham boss Mourinho said he is playing with freedom again after the difficult end to his spell in Madrid, where he won the Champions League four times but was frozen out by boss Zinedine Zidane.

“I think the mental is always a consequence of the physical. If a player feels great, if he is playing 100 per cent and if the feelings are all good, there are no psychological problems or fears or barriers,” Mourinho said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta