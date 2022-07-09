Wales captain Gareth Bale said Friday the chance to bring his expertise and skills to a young Los Angeles FC squad prompted his jump to Major League Soccer.

“It just felt really like the right thing to do,” Bale said. “It felt like home straight away.”

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner arrived by plane in southern California and hours later saw his new club defeat the visiting Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 in his first taste of the “El Trafico” derby.

“Seeing the fans live for the first time has more than kept me awake,” Bale told match broadcaster ESPN. “What an incredible reception I had when I came in. Just excited to get started and play in front of these incredible fans.”

The 32-year-old former Real Madrid and Tottenham forward was eligible to play but had barely met his teammates.

