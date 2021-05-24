Gareth Bale said on Sunday he knows where his future lies after finishing his loan spell at Tottenham, but the Real Madrid forward claims his decision would “cause chaos” if he revealed it now.

Bale finished the campaign with a late double to clinch Tottenham’s 4-2 win at Leicester.

The Wales attacker is due to return to Madrid next term, but the Spanish club are reportedly keen to sell him after he fell out with boss Zinedine Zidane.

Bale has 12 months remaining on his current deal in Spain, with Tottenham potentially open to another reunion next season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta