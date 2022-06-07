Wales manager Robert Page believes Gareth Bale must be handled with care at his next club after the forward inspired his country to reach the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

Bale is looking for a new team after ending his turbulent nine-year stay at Real Madrid.

The Wales captain insists he has “loads of offers” despite hardly playing for Real during their La Liga and Champions League-winning campaign.

Bale gave a reminder of his quality with an influential display in Wales’ 1-0 play-off final win against Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday.

