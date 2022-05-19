Gareth Bale has been named in the Wales squad for their World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine despite recent back trouble as they seek to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 1958.

The captain has made just two substitute appearances for Real Madrid since scoring both goals in Wales’s 2-1 World Cup play-off victory over Austria on March 24.

The 32-year-old has been absent from Real’s past five matchday squads with a back problem but has returned to training in the Spanish capital and is on course to be available for the club’s Champions League final clash against Liverpool on May 28.

