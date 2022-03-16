Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have both been named in the Wales squad for next week’s World Cup play-off against Austria despite limited game time for their clubs.

Captain Bale became the second Welshman to win 100 caps against Belarus in November, but his season has been severely disrupted by injury.

The 32-year-old has featured just twice for Real Madrid since the end of August, with his only start coming against Villarreal in La Liga last month.

