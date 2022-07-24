Gareth Bale opened his account for Los Angeles FC with a late goal in a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Bale fired in a low shot seven minutes from time to seal three points for LAFC, who remain four points clear at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Former Real Madrid star Bale had come off the bench as a second-half substitute before scoring his first goal since arriving in Major League Soccer earlier this month.

The Wales international launched the move which set up his goal, quickly releasing striker Cristian Arango with a pass from deep inside his own half.

Arango, who had scored LAFC’s opener, held the ball up well and then rolled a pass into the path of Bale, who had sprinted up in support of the counter-attack.

Bale took his time before nonchalantly prodding his finish past Tim Melia in the Kansas City goal.

Click here for full story