Gareth Bale has been ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Estonia next month with a “significant hamstring tear”, Wales boss Robert Page said on Tuesday.
The Welsh captain has not played since the goalless draw against Estonia on September 8 after being injured on his return to Real Madrid.
The absence of the 32-year-old for October’s double-header deals a serious blow to Wales’ qualification hopes for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
