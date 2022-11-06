Gareth Bale scored a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer before Los Angeles FC defeated Philadelphia Union on penalties to clinch their first MLS Cup crown on Saturday.

Wales star Bale headed home in the eighth minute of time added on after 30 minutes of extra-time to snatch a 3-3 draw for 10-man Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium.

Unheralded Los Angeles goalkeeper John McCarthy — who had only come as a substitute in the 117th minute after Maxime Crepeau was sent off — then saved twice in the shootout before Ilie Sanchez struck the winning spot-kick.

Relieved Los Angeles coach Steve Cherundolo praised the game-saving contribution of Bale after the win.

“It’s Gareth being Gareth,” Cherundolo said. “He’s a big player with big qualities and a guy who makes big plays.”

