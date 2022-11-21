Gareth Bale rescued Wales with a late penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw with the United States in their World Cup Group B clash on Monday in Qatar.

Welsh skipper Bale lashed home an 82nd-minute spot kick after earning the penalty moments earlier when defender Walker Zimmerman crashed into the former Real Madrid star.

It cancelled out Tim Weah’s superb first-half goal for the Americans which had threatened to ruin Wales’s return to the World Cup after a 64-year absence.

