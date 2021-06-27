Gareth Bale has ruled out speculation he could have played his last match for Wales or even retire from football.

The Welsh captain walked out of a TV interview after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Denmark ended his side’s run at Euro 2020 in the last 16.

Bale said at the end of his one-season loan spell at Tottenham from Real Madrid last month that he knows where his future lies, but claimed it would “cause chaos” if he revealed it before the European Championship.

