Captain Gareth Bale warned that Wales can pull off an upset and hurt hosts Italy in their final Euro 2020 Group A game in Rome on Sunday.

“We have a game plan that we think can hurt them,” said the Real Madrid star.

Italy are already through to the last 16, while Wales need a draw to make sure of progressing to the next round and a win would put them through in pole position ahead of the Azzurri.

“It’s going to be a big challenge. We have no doubt even if that record wasn’t there,” said Bale of the Italians who are unbeaten in 29 consecutive games.

