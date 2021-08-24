Gareth Bale is “ticking all the boxes” since returning to Real Madrid which is a boost for Wales ahead of their forthcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers said Welsh manager Robert Page.

Bale is back in favour at Real under new coach Carlo Ancelotti — having been sent on loan to Tottenham Hotspur by his predecessor Zinedine Zidane—and scored in their 3-3 draw with Levante last Sunday.

It was his first La Liga goal for the club since September 2019.

His form augurs well for Wales’s friendly with Finland followed by qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia next month.

Wales resume their World Cup qualifying campaign having opened with a 3-1 away defeat to group favourites Belgium and a 1-0 home victory over Czech Republic in March.

