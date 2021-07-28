The Ball of the August Moon will be held on August 21, but there will be no dancing - in conformity with COVID-19 restrictions.

The annual event, which is in aid of the Community Chest Fund, will be held at Verdala Palace gardens.

The chairman of the organising committee, Marchesino Daniel de Petri Testaferrata, stressed that the ball would be held in full compliance with the directives issued by the health authorities, with whom the organisers are in constant contact.

President George Vella thanked the organising committee which, he observed, had for the second year in a row faced more difficulties than usual to keep this tradition alive and continue to raise the much-needed funds in aid of the Community Chest Fund. He also thanked the sponsors, as well as the bands of the Police and Armed Forces.

“We have made all the necessary sacrifices, we have done whatever was needed, to be in line with the law and to have the peace of mind that we will not be creating issues or leading to undesired consequences. Last year, we took all the measures. I am satisfied with the fact that nothing bad happened and things ran smoothly, and I hope that will be the case again this year,” the President said.

While expressing hope that the situation regarding the pandemic would continue to improve, he made clear that, should things get worse or if the health authorities advise the organisers to cancel the ball, it would be cancelled.

Tickets are on sale for €100 per person and may be purchased online from the website www.augustmoonball.com