President George Vella launched the Ball of the August Moon 2019, to be held on August 3 at the Verdala Palace gardens in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.

This will be the first ball organised by the current Presidency. The President and Mrs Vella will keep the tradition by organizing the Ball at the Verdala Palace on the first Saturday of August.

Tickets, which are restricted to 750, are available for €100 on a first-come-first-served basis and can be bought online from www.augustmoonball.com, from The Palace in Valletta, or from San Anton Palace.

More information can be obtained on tel. 2205 3500 or 2122 6226.