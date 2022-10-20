Karim Benzema celebrated his Ballon d’Or win this week with a goal in Real Madrid’s comfortable 3-0 win over Elche on Wednesday night, in which they also had three strikes disallowed for offside.

Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio scored the other goals as the La Liga leaders cruised to victory.

Benzema, though, was the star turn: he hit the back of the net three times in total but had two scratched off while David Alaba also had an effort ruled out.

