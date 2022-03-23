Ballot boxes containing votes cast by prisoners will remain sealed for now, as the PN battles to have the vote retaken.

A court on Wednesday provisionally upheld an injunction requested by the party late on Tuesday.

The PN took the Electoral Commission to court after on Tuesday it turned down its request to annul the early voting held at the prisons on Saturday because of irregularities.

On Monday, the PN said that prisoners sentenced for more than a year of imprisonment had been allowed to vote despite being ineligible according to law.

Ballot boxes containing votes cast in that early voting session were due to be opened by the electoral commission for sorting on Wednesday. But that will not happen for now.

A hearing concerning the PN's request is scheduled for 3pm.