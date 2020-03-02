A contested proposal to build a private jetty at Balluta Bay was approved by the Planning Authority on Monday, one month after the authority indicated that it would be rejecting it.

The commission voted unanimously in favour of the application filed by Fortina Group for a pontoon to land ferry passengers close to the St Julian’s water polo club.



The approval means St Julian’s water polo club will be allowed to build a temporary pontoon at the bay to be used for a hop-on, hop-off ferry service by the Fortina Group, which owns Captain Morgan ferries.

The club says that the pontoon will be removed once it expands its premises to incorporate a ferry landing spot within it.



Residents, the St Julian’s Bay local council and eNGOs had vociferously objected to the plans, saying they will force bathers out of the popular bay and turn the bay into “another Sliema Ferries”.

During the meeting, lawyer Claire Bonello, on behalf of the objectors, pointed out that the decision could not be taken due to a procedural error since the applicant’s submissions were only received by objectors a week ago when they should be submitted 15 days before.

She insisted that according to the local plan, the only designated ferry landing points are Manoel island, Pieta and the Sliema ferries.

St Julian’s mayor also expressed his objection to the proposal, on behalf of the entire council which also voted against it. He said the council already received two applications for booth and this will further commercialise the area.

A visual indicator showing where applicants will be building the jetty.

Graffitti spokesman Andre Callus said the project was illogical “because you cannot have a catamaran going in and out where children are swimming.” He said the fact that there are other boats in the area does not make this project right.

The Fortina Group had pushed back against what it claimed was a “smear campaign” and insisted that the pontoon would have “no impact” on bathers in the area.

The developer’s lawyer, Ian Stafrace, insisted that the ferries which will be using are state-of-the-art environmentally friendly vessels with their own sewage treatment system on board. He said the service is a hop-on-hop-off service and tourists can use the same ticket of a hop-on-hop-off bus. Berthing, drop-off and pick-up is estimated to take between six and seven minutes.

Despite the objections, commission chairman Simon Saliba and members Anthony Camilleri and Claude Mallia voted in favour of the application. During their deliberations, they commented on how the project will reduce the congestion of busloads of tourists at the Sliema ferry when the ferries are leaving and arriving in Sliema.

Mr Saliba added that the development permit was being granted subject to an operational permit issued by the Environment and Resources Authority.



During a hearing in early February, the PA had said that it would be rejecting the proposal despite the case officer recommending it for approval. A second hearing to confirm that decision was initially scheduled for the second week of February but was put off by three weeks.



On Monday, the PA changed its mind and said that it would be approving the plans.