Striker Mario Balotelli has been recalled by Italy coach Roberto Mancini more than three years after he last played for the Azzurri for a training camp ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Monday.
The 31-year-old Balotelli was one of several surprise call ups including Brazil-born Joao Pedro, now an Italian citizen, who was recently cleared to play for Italy.
Mancini intends to take advantage of the three-day camp at the national training centre at Coverciano, near Florence, ahead of tricky play-offs in late-March against North Macedonia and, in the case of victory, either Portugal or Turkey.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us