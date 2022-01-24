Striker Mario Balotelli has been recalled by Italy coach Roberto Mancini more than three years after he last played for the Azzurri for a training camp ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Monday.

The 31-year-old Balotelli was one of several surprise call ups including Brazil-born Joao Pedro, now an Italian citizen, who was recently cleared to play for Italy.

Mancini intends to take advantage of the three-day camp at the national training centre at Coverciano, near Florence, ahead of tricky play-offs in late-March against North Macedonia and, in the case of victory, either Portugal or Turkey.

