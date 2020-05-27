Hili Company’s container terminal in Latvia, Baltic Container Terminal, has received delivery of its newly acquired ship-to-shore crane. With a lifting capacity of 45t under spreader, an outreach of 47m and a lift above quay level of 34m, it is an integral part of BCT’s ongoing investment programme aimed at increasing capacity, enhancing cargo-handling efficiency and supporting the terminal’s infrastructure.

Produced by Sany, the new crane brings the total number of ship-to-shore cranes at the terminal to five. The crane, which will allow for servicing of larger vessels and will also significantly speed up operations at the terminal, is expected to be commissioned in next month.

As part of its investment programme, the terminal has recently commissioned a new 11,000m2 warehouse. This increases the terminal’s warehousing capacity to a total of 31,000 m2. The warehouse is 15.3 metres high, has a storage capacity of 27,370m3 and is served by truck on one side and rail on the other. Divided in seven sections, the warehouse is heated, insulated and equipped with LED lighting.

Hili Company CEO, Edward Hili, said: “We are committed to delivering on our investment programme at BCT to ensure that we continue to deliver the best possible service to our clients, whose needs remain our focus. These investments also represent an important step in the company’s development as we prepare for the next phase of growth.”