A row of stone balustrades has been toppled down the steps leading to the historic saluting battery at the Upper Barrakka, but it is not clear if this was an act of vandalism.

Mario Farrugia, chairman of Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna, which is responsible for the saluting battery, expressed his concerns.

He said the toppled balustrades were in good condition, which suggested that this was yet another case of senseless vandalism.

However a woman had called FWA’s office saying that the stonework collapsed after that a woman had leaned against the balustrades last Sunday at about 12.30pm.

He said the information had been handed to the authorities to be checked with CCTV footage.

The police said they had not been alerted to any vandalism.

Valletta Local Council said one of its officials had been to the scene and was told that this was an accident.