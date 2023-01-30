Balzan have reached an agreement to sign Congolese defensive midfielder Delvin N’Dinga.

The Premier League club’s acquisition of N’Dinga can be seen as a major transfer coup for Balzan as the 34-year-old boasts an eye-catching CV, having played with several high-profile teams around Europe.

Balzan are looking to step up their charge for a place in European football next summer and Sunday’s disappointing goalless draw against Marsaxlokk has left the team in sixth place on 27 points.

Balzan are currently seven adrift of third-placed Birkirkara and three behind Hibernians, who are currently occupying the fourth spot, and who incidentally are their next opponents next weekend.

N’Dinga underwent a medical with Balzan on Monday morning and has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

