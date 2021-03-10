Balzan and Żejtun Corinthians will be looking for the three points which will boost their aspirations to avoid the drop at the Centenary Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off: 17.00).

Both sides are coming from draws against Floriana and Sirens respectively but will have to push more to stir away from the lower region of the standings.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Balzan coach Mark Miller admits that this fixture is crucial for both sides, as both “are on the same ship”.

“I think both teams will be hoping to get three points so it’s going to be a tactical and cautious game like our last game against Floriana,” Miller said.

“I believe the mentality will be different from that against Floriana as both teams are going for the three points. A draw would not be too bad, but a win would be a big success looking at how the results have been going.

“It’s crazy to predict and I don’t want to, but I want to try and win and get three points before the break because we’ve been told we’re not going to play against Senglea so, after tomorrow, we’ll be out for about three or four weeks.”

