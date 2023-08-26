Balzan have bolstered their squad with two foreign additions, the club announce on their social media.

Aleksander Katanic and Leonardo Souza (picture) will be joining Oliver Spiter’s squad as Balzan continue their preparations ahead of their Premier League opener against champions Ħamrun Spartans on September 16.

Souza, 31, joins Balzan at the back of important experiences throughout his career including at Partizan Belgrade, Russia’s Anzhi and Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

