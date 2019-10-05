BALZAN 1

Faria 60

GUDJA 0

A goal on the hour by Arthur Faria Machado was enough for Balzan to get back to winning ways at the expense of Gudja United.

It was a major lift-off for Balzan who were coming from a disappointing run of results, picking just one point from the previous four matches which included back-to-back defeats to Valletta and Gżira United.

The Reds had an edge over their opponents throughout the 90 minutes and once they managed to take the lead, they never seemed in danger of dropping any points.

For Gudja, this was their second consecutive defeat after losing to Floriana last week. Having obtained four points from draws in the first four matches, Gudja are still chasing a first win in their maiden Premier League campaign.

Coach Josef Mansueto made two changes to the team which lost to Floriana as Allan Ricardo Miranda and Llywelyn Cremona were preferred to Zack Cassar and Alexandre Santana.

Balzan, on the other hand, had Sean Mintoff deputising for Kristijan Naumovski. Michael Johnson made way for Steve Bezzina while Faria replaced the suspended Paul Fenech.

During the first half, Balzan held the upper hand and Ricardo Correa tested Timothy Aquilina with a free kick from the right after just five minutes.

Gudja replied on 12 minutes with an assist by Justin Grioli for Gabriel Mensah but the latter’s diagonal shot ended wide. Four minutes later, Steve Pisani served Ricardo Correa on the left but the latter’s shot was deflected by Bolanos into a corner.

Balzan maintained the pressure and a curling shot by Correa was palmed out by the Gudja goalkeeper on 17 minutes.

Five minutes later, Correa concluded a good run on the left with a cross for Alfred Effiong whose effort was turned into a corner.

Eight minutes from the end of the first half, an angled shot by Correa was saved by Aquilina

Twelve minutes in the second half, Balzan went close once again as Stefan Dimic received a through ball on the left and his conclusion was neutralised by Aquilina.

Balzan finally managed to break the deadlock on the hour when Bozovic released Effiong on the right and the latter rounded a defender to serve Faria who slotted the ball past Aquilina.

Mensah tried his luck with a shot from outside the area which was parried by the goalkeeper and at the other end, Correa concluded from the edge of the area but his attempt was blocked by a defender.

Balzan finally went close once again with a Steve Pisani free kick from the left seven minutes from time but the ball was parried by Aquilina.