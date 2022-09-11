José Maria Gobbi had a night to forget as Balzan came from behind to clinch their third win in four games.

The Marsaxlokk goalkeeper gifted Balzan their equaliser to leave Pablo Doffo’s side reflecting on yet another uncertain defensive display.

Malta striker Alexander Satariano helped Balzan return to winning ways in their best start to the Premier League in years with nine points from the opening four games.

He was rewarded for his endeavour with his first goal for the club since joining from Frosinone. Later on, he was involved in a lovely triangulation which led to Torres’ fourth goal of the season.

Balzan had started off promisingly, quickly putting Marsaxlokk on the back foot before the southseasiders found their feet.

