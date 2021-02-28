BALZAN 5

Andrejic 33; Ljubomirac 35, 89

Sanoh 44; Dimic 67

SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Satariano 21

BALZAN

V. Vukasin-6; A. Loof-6; S. Arab-6.5; M. Duric-6.5; P. Fenech-6.5 (85 A. Bradshaw); M. Johnson-7 (70 S. Bezzina); U. Ljubomirac-6.5; S. Dimic-6.5 (70 A. Effiong); M. Sanoh-6.5 (61 M. Grima); A. Andrejic-7.5; S. Cipriott-6.5 (84 G. Camilleri).

SLIEMA WANDERERS

J. Galea-6; A. Satariano-5.5 (90 J. Borg); K. Shaw-5; J. Mintoff-5; J. Cisotti-5 (90 J. Engerer); Denilson-4 (46 R. Kakinuma); E. Agius-5; D. Holla-5; G. Aquilina-5 (59 M. Sansone); M. Beerman-5 (70 J. Barbosa); D. Vukovic-5.

Referee Alex Johnson.

Yellow cards Dimic, Mintoff, Galea, Agius.

BOV Player of the Match Uros Ljubomirac (Balzan).

Balzan boosted their hopes of moving away from the relegation zone when they outclassed Sliema Wanderers 4-1.

It was a formidable performance by Mark Miller’s team who despite going one goal down early in the game, they resurged to cancel the deficit and strike four times without reply.

Aleksa Andrejic was Balzan’s biggest weapon with his constant incursions into Sliema’s half that have proved lethal.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta