Balzan gave their hopes of avoiding relegation a major boost when they came from behind to see off Mosta at the Centenary Stadium.

It looked as though Mark Miller’s boys were set for a frustrating evening when they fell behind to Christ Ememe strike.

But that setback only spurred Balzan into action as inspired by their Serbian attacking duo of Milan Duric and Aleksa Andrejic, scorers of a brace each, they turned the match on its head to clinch a vital win.

In fact, Balzan have now moved to 12th place on the 19-point mark, level with Floriana.

Balzan had started brightly and could have taken the lead after nine minutes. Augustine Loof nodded the ball into the path of Weverton who was denied by the onrushing Christoffer Mafoumbi.

But geradually, Mosta came more into the picture and they managed to take the lead on 23 minutes.

Zachary Brincat picked Ememe who sprinted inside the area and beat Vranes with a low shot.

Three minutes later, the Nigerian almost struck again but this time he fired over.

