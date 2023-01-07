BALZAN 3

Kaljevic 20

Torres 41, 68

SANTA LUCIA 1

Rodrigues 14

BALZAN

R. Briffa-6, D. Torres-6, S. Arab-6 (89 Z. Grech), M. Grima-6, P. Fenech-6 (89 L. Mallia), A. Torres-7 (89 S. Jalu), A. Satariano-6, N. Braunovic-6, M. Raso-6, A. Andrejic-6.5 (84 A. Bradshaw), B. Kaljevic-6.5 (68 B. Mladenovic).

SANTA LUCIA

M. Calleja Cremona-6, L. Fonseca-5.5, N. Pulis-6, R. Bairam-6 (78 M. Vella), R. Hehedosh-6.5, J. Tanti-6, D. Pacheco-5 (61 L. McKay), J. Pisani-5.5, F. Rodrigues-6, J. Zerafa-5.5 (57 J. Carbone), M. Alba-5.5 (78 L. Ayad).

Referee: Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards: Pacheco, Kaljevic, Soares, Braunovic.

BOV Player of the Match: Angel Torres (Balzan).

Balzan came from behind to overcome Santa Lucia and join Mosta in seventh place, although the latter have a game in hand.

For Santa Lucia, this was the sixth sucv=cessive defeat as they remain second from bottom. The performance was, however, quite encouraging.

Coach Vincenzo Potenza opted to start with Jamie Zerafa, Jan Tanti and new recruit Robert Hehedosh, who left quite a good impression, as Liam Ayad, Dexter Xuereb and Jamie Carbone were among the substitutes.

On the other hand, Balzan coach Oliver Spiteri was forced to make two changes as he could not count on the suspended Ivan Bozovic and Matheus Sousa with Samir Arab and Bojan Kaljevic handed a start.

