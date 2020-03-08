BALZAN 3

Pisani 2

Adekoya 58

Correa 77

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0

Balzan ended a difficult week on a winning note when they eased past bottom-side Tarxien Rainbows to pick up three valuable points that lifted them to a more safe mid-table position.

The defeat was a fatal blow for the Rainbows who have now become the first team to be relegated to Division One football next season.

Following the resignation of Jacques Scerri as head coach, Balzan handed the team to Ludvic Bartolo, the club’s academy head, and Alejandro Pantoja.

The new coaching tandem could not have had a better start as Balzan took just over one minute to take the lead.

Ricardo Correa sprinted clear on the left channel before pulling the ball back into the path of the sprinting Steve Pisani who fired the ball past Tarxien goalkeeper Rudy Briffa.

Tarxien suffered a further blow on 11 minutes when Aleksa Andreijic picked up an injury and was replaced by Luca Brincat.

Two minutes later, Balzan almost doubled their lead when Pisani picked Effiong inside the area but the Malta striker was denied by the onrushing Briffa. Stefan Dimic was first on the rebound but was again denied by the Tarxien no. 1.

That early goal from Balzan had a negative effect on the match as from then on scoring chances were almost a rarity as the Reds were happy to administer their advantage.

The next scoring opportunity came early in the second half when on 47 minutes Alfred Effiong hit a long-range drive that flew just past the upright.

However, Balzan made amends on 58 minutes when he Effiong released Adeseyi Adekoya who slid the ball past Briffa.

Seven minutes later, Effiong should have made it 3-0 when unmarked inside the area he failed to beat Briffa from close in.

On 68 minutes, Adekoya almost grabbed a second when he was set up by Correa but his volley came off the bar.

Tarxien finally threatened on 73 minutes when from a Thomas Veronese free-kick, Destine Mambouana headed the ball just past the upright.

However, it was Balzan who had the final say as on 76 minutes Paul Fenech fed Correa who saw his shot finish beyond the goalline despite Briffa’s best efforts to parry.