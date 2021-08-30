Steve Bezzina is set to continue his career in the Challenge League as he is on the verge of joining Marsa FC, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The veteran left back has been on the books of Balzan FC for seven years now but has struggled for first-team football this season as he has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Reds in the BOV Premier League.

The former Valletta FC defender has been approached by Marsa FC and has accepted to join them on loan for the rest of the season.

The acquisition of Bezzina is a huge coup for Marsa FC as the wing back boasts a lot of experience in top-flight football and will surely boost their hopes of challenging for promotion to the Premier League this season.

