GŻIRA UNITED 0

BALZAN 1

Zlatkovic 30

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6.5, G. Mentz-6.5 (82 T. Espindola), L. Tabone-6, S. Pisani-6 (68 N. Muscat), Z. Scerri-6 (82 B. Borg), M. Dias-6.5, C. Riascos-5.5 (68 R. Correa Duarte), T. Kolega-5.5, M. Cosic-6, M. Maia-6.5, J. De Assis-7 (82 C. Gauci).

BALZAN

J. Debono-7, I. Bozovic-6, D. Torres-6.5, M. Grima-6, P. Fenech-6, A. Torres-7, M. Zlatkovic-7, A. Satariano-6.5 (90 Z. Grech), N. Braunovic-6, Matheus-6.5 (83 B. Kaljevic), A. Andrejic-7 (83. A Bradshaw).

Referee: Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards: Torres, Bozovic, Jefferson, Scerri, Matheus, A. Torres, Riascos, Braunovic, Debono.

BOV Player of the match Angel Torres (Balzan).

Balzan handed Gżira United their second loss of the season courtesy of a first-half goal scored by Milos Zlatkovic at the Centenary Stadium.

With this result, Gżira United dropped to third place, six points behind leaders Ħamrun Spartans who play Sta Lucia today while Balzan, climbed to seventh place.

