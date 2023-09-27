Balzan notched their second successive win when they overcame Santa Lucia 1-0 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The result lifted Balzan to second place in the standings on six points, level with Ħamrun Spartans and Hibernians albeit the former have played a game less.

The Reds were off to a strong start and took the lead on 14 minutes when Aleksandar Katanic concluded a swift transition play when hitting a firm drive that flew into the net.

Balzan almost doubled their lead five minutes from the break Leonardo Da Silva saw his shot pushed away by Celio Da Paz Silva.

